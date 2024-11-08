Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Legacy and Leadership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath berated the Samajwadi Party's track record, accusing it of fostering fear among women and dividing society. He claimed improvements in law enforcement and employment under his leadership, attributing societal peace and caste unity to the BJP's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:13 IST
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Legacy and Leadership
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political discourse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that their governance induced fear among women and sowed division in the society. Speaking at rallies supporting the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Meerapur candidate and BJP nominees, Adityanath emphasized the progress made under his tenure.

He cited a past slogan accusing the Yadav-led party of harboring criminals, attributing recent rape incidents in Ayodhya and Kannauj to individuals associated with the party. Adityanath announced results for 60,200 police recruitments, praising the merit-based selection and highlighting enhanced job opportunities for previously marginalized districts.

Addressing the altered bypoll date due to festival considerations, he criticized the Samajwadi Party's opposition to the Election Commission's decision. He also accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of deceit and societal division, underscoring the peace and unity achieved in Western Uttar Pradesh under BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024