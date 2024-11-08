Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Legacy and Leadership

In a fiery political discourse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that their governance induced fear among women and sowed division in the society. Speaking at rallies supporting the Rashtriya Lok Dal's Meerapur candidate and BJP nominees, Adityanath emphasized the progress made under his tenure.

He cited a past slogan accusing the Yadav-led party of harboring criminals, attributing recent rape incidents in Ayodhya and Kannauj to individuals associated with the party. Adityanath announced results for 60,200 police recruitments, praising the merit-based selection and highlighting enhanced job opportunities for previously marginalized districts.

Addressing the altered bypoll date due to festival considerations, he criticized the Samajwadi Party's opposition to the Election Commission's decision. He also accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of deceit and societal division, underscoring the peace and unity achieved in Western Uttar Pradesh under BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)