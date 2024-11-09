Left Menu

Lighthizer Not Returning: The Twist in Trump's Trade Playbook

Former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has not been asked by President-elect Donald Trump to return to the agency, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Lighthizer, instrumental in previous tariffs and trade agreements, remains a potential candidate for other cabinet positions as Trump plans an aggressive trade strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:31 IST
Contrary to earlier reports, former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has not received an invitation from President-elect Donald Trump to reprise his role, according to sources close to the situation.

While it was reported that Lighthizer would lead Trump's trade policy, sources have dismissed these claims as 'untrue.' Despite remaining silent on the matter, Lighthizer played a key role in Trump's initial trade policy, notably with tariffs on Chinese goods and renegotiating NAFTA.

As Trump eyes a ramped-up trade agenda with steep tariffs, Lighthizer's name circulates for other cabinet roles, though the transition team hasn't commented. Meanwhile, Trump has appointed Susie Wiles as his chief of staff, signaling a potential pivot in his administrative setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

