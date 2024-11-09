Left Menu

Pelosi Reflects on Biden's Reelection Bid and Democratic Nominating Process

Nancy Pelosi opines that if President Biden had ended his reelection bid earlier, the Democratic Party could have held a competitive nominating process. She believes Vice President Kamala Harris could have been stronger going forward. Biden endorsed Harris after ending his bid in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 04:40 IST
Nancy Pelosi

In a candid reflection, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that President Joe Biden's late decision to exit his reelection campaign impacted the Democratic Party's ability to conduct a competitive candidate selection process. Pelosi shared her thoughts during an interview published by the New York Times.

Pelosi indicated that had Biden withdrawn sooner, it might have allowed other Democratic contenders to emerge, creating a dynamic primary race. She added that Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed immediately after ending his campaign, would have performed well and gained strength through an open primary.

Highlighting Harris's qualities, Pelosi argued against analyzing the election solely on its weaknesses, emphasizing Harris's ability to inspire hope and excitement. Biden, concerned about his ability to defeat Donald Trump, ended his bid after a lackluster debate performance. Pelosi, however, played a role in prompting Biden's decision to step aside.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Give Feedback
