Court Rules Massachusetts Bride Must Return $70,000 Engagement Ring
Massachusetts' top court ruled that Caroline Settino must return a $70,000 Tiffany & Co engagement ring to Bruce Johnson after he called off their wedding. This decision concludes a 65-year debate in the state over property rights following broken engagements.
In a landmark ruling, Massachusetts' highest court decided that a former bride-to-be must return a $70,000 engagement ring to her former fiancé, Bruce Johnson. The case reached its conclusion after years of legal proceedings aimed at resolving property disputes following a broken engagement.
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's decision marks the end of a longstanding debate concerning accountability in broken relationships. Johnson's legal victory means Caroline Settino, his former romantic partner, is legally obligated to return the prized Tiffany & Co jewelry.
This case highlights the evolving perceptions and legal interpretations surrounding property rights in failed engagements, a matter that has puzzled courts in Massachusetts for over six decades.
