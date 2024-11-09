Court Rules Massachusetts Bride Must Return $70,000 Engagement Ring

In a landmark ruling, Massachusetts' highest court decided that a former bride-to-be must return a $70,000 engagement ring to her former fiancé, Bruce Johnson. The case reached its conclusion after years of legal proceedings aimed at resolving property disputes following a broken engagement.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's decision marks the end of a longstanding debate concerning accountability in broken relationships. Johnson's legal victory means Caroline Settino, his former romantic partner, is legally obligated to return the prized Tiffany & Co jewelry.

This case highlights the evolving perceptions and legal interpretations surrounding property rights in failed engagements, a matter that has puzzled courts in Massachusetts for over six decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)