Thane's Digital Electoral Compendium: A Green Step for November Polls

The District Information Office of Thane, Maharashtra, has introduced a digital flip-book to serve as a comprehensive reference for media personnel and citizens in preparation for the November 20 assembly elections.

Unveiled by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare, the flip-book, known as 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder', was presented at his office on Friday.

This resource provides historical and candidate-specific voting data for Thane's constituencies, dating back to 1962. Spearheaded by District Information Officer Manoj Shivaji Sanap, the project marks a significant shift towards eco-friendly information dissemination. The digital booklet is accessible online at https://tinyurl.com/yhzac932 and https://tinyurl.com/42j6f7js.

