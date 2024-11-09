Thane's Digital Electoral Compendium: A Green Step for November Polls
A digital flip-book titled 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder' has been launched by Thane's District Information Office. It serves as an eco-friendly reference for media and citizens detailing historical voting statistics and is available online for the upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
The District Information Office of Thane, Maharashtra, has introduced a digital flip-book to serve as a comprehensive reference for media personnel and citizens in preparation for the November 20 assembly elections.
Unveiled by Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare, the flip-book, known as 'Assembly General Election 2024 Backgrounder', was presented at his office on Friday.
This resource provides historical and candidate-specific voting data for Thane's constituencies, dating back to 1962. Spearheaded by District Information Officer Manoj Shivaji Sanap, the project marks a significant shift towards eco-friendly information dissemination. The digital booklet is accessible online at https://tinyurl.com/yhzac932 and https://tinyurl.com/42j6f7js.
(With inputs from agencies.)