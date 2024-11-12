Golf Diplomacy: Yoon's Drive to Strengthen Ties with Trump

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has recently taken up golf after an eight-year hiatus, a move aimed at fostering relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. This resumption of the sport was confirmed by Yoon's office, signaling his intent to navigate international diplomacy through personal connections.

Yoon visited a local golf course on Saturday, a significant step to rekindle a hobby last enjoyed in 2016. His efforts come with suggestions from insiders that he and Trump could have strong chemistry, which might translate into positive diplomatic outcomes. Yoon's recent congratulatory telephone conversation with Trump highlights the strategic importance of these potential ties.

However, experts caution that while personal rapport with Trump could be beneficial, it may not shield South Korea from broader geopolitical challenges and economic pressures, particularly concerning military cost-sharing with the U.S. The historical context of Japan's diplomatic experiences under Trump's previous administration serves as a reminder of the limitations of personal diplomacy.

