Dutch Crackdown: Arrests Follow Antisemitic Attacks on Israeli Football Fans

Dutch police have arrested five more individuals in relation to antisemitic attacks on Israeli football supporters in Amsterdam. The incidents, involving violent and antisemitic acts, have been condemned by Dutch and international authorities. Prime Minister Dick Schoof has pledged to prosecute those responsible swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dutch police announced on Monday the arrest of five additional suspects linked to recent antisemitic attacks targeting Israeli football supporters. The suspects, aged between 18 and 37, reside in the Netherlands, according to the statement from law enforcement officials.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the violence, which transpired after a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam, injured five individuals, and was caught on shocking footage over the weekend. He assured the public that the Netherlands would prioritize the investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

The attacks led to an international outcry, with condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Dutch police detailed an earlier incident involving Maccabi fans, noting it was a distinct matter and should not justify the later attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

