Political Storm Brews Over ED Raids and Bangladeshi Infiltration Allegations

In a heated political exchange, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey criticized the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, accusing the central agencies of targeting opposition states ahead of elections. Pandey alleged the raids, linked to money laundering and suspected Bangladeshi infiltration, aim to set a narrative before the polls.

Enforcement Directorate conducted operations over a dozen locations, probing financial dealings connected to alleged cross-border infiltration. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey escalated tensions by calling Godda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's constituency, a "centre of corruption," citing illegal land deals and ties with overseas companies.

As the region braces for assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a diatribe against Soren's administration, accusing it of vote bank politics. Shah vowed to eject Bangladeshi infiltrators, framing this stance as part of the BJP's commitment to protect local jobs and resources for Jharkhand's tribal community.

