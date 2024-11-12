Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over ED Raids and Bangladeshi Infiltration Allegations

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Manoj Pandey slams ED raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, calling them politically motivated. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Chief Minister Hemant Soren of corruption. With assembly elections approaching, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the Soren government for alleged vote bank politics involving Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Updated: 12-11-2024 11:15 IST
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey criticized the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, accusing the central agencies of targeting opposition states ahead of elections. Pandey alleged the raids, linked to money laundering and suspected Bangladeshi infiltration, aim to set a narrative before the polls.

Enforcement Directorate conducted operations over a dozen locations, probing financial dealings connected to alleged cross-border infiltration. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey escalated tensions by calling Godda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's constituency, a "centre of corruption," citing illegal land deals and ties with overseas companies.

As the region braces for assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a diatribe against Soren's administration, accusing it of vote bank politics. Shah vowed to eject Bangladeshi infiltrators, framing this stance as part of the BJP's commitment to protect local jobs and resources for Jharkhand's tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

