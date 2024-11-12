Political Storm Brews Over ED Raids and Bangladeshi Infiltration Allegations
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Manoj Pandey slams ED raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, calling them politically motivated. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Chief Minister Hemant Soren of corruption. With assembly elections approaching, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes the Soren government for alleged vote bank politics involving Bangladeshi infiltrators.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey criticized the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal, accusing the central agencies of targeting opposition states ahead of elections. Pandey alleged the raids, linked to money laundering and suspected Bangladeshi infiltration, aim to set a narrative before the polls.
Enforcement Directorate conducted operations over a dozen locations, probing financial dealings connected to alleged cross-border infiltration. Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey escalated tensions by calling Godda, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's constituency, a "centre of corruption," citing illegal land deals and ties with overseas companies.
As the region braces for assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a diatribe against Soren's administration, accusing it of vote bank politics. Shah vowed to eject Bangladeshi infiltrators, framing this stance as part of the BJP's commitment to protect local jobs and resources for Jharkhand's tribal community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand polls: BJP releases second list, fields Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait against CM Hemant Soren.
Political Tensions Surge Amidst Hemant Soren Age Controversy in Jharkhand
Hemant Soren Advocates Holiday Rights Amid Electoral Preparations
Bangladeshi infiltration causing decline in tribal population; JMM, Congress, RJD encouraging it, alleges Amit Shah at Ghatshila rally.
Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltration in Jharkhand