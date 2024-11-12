Opposition Coalition's Landslide Victory Reshapes Mauritius' Political Landscape

In a dramatic shift in Mauritius' political landscape, the opposition coalition has triumphed in the parliamentary elections, securing all contested seats. The election outcome signifies a resounding rejection of the current government led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Throughout Monday, results trickled in, confirming the opposition's dominance across the nation's 21 constituencies. Prime Minister Jugnauth conceded defeat even before the final tallies were announced, acknowledging the overwhelming support for the opposition.

The victory paves the way for the return of Navin Ramgoolam as prime minister, who previously held the position twice. While official results from Rodrigues Island's two seats are pending, the opposition's decisive win has already been established. Mauritius, a stable democracy since its 1968 independence, now embarks on a new political chapter.

