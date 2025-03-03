Left Menu

Paroxysm of Violence: Bangladesh's Struggle for Human Rights and Political Change

The UN condemns Bangladesh for severe human rights violations during last year's student-led protests against Sheikh Hasina's government. Volker Türk calls for accountability, emphasizing justice and reform. The UN report details violence, especially against minorities, and India's role in fostering peace and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has criticized Bangladesh for grave human rights violations during the student-led protests that saw the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government in August last year. Described as a 'paroxysm of violence,' the government is accused of brutal suppression during the movement, which prioritized human rights.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, highlighted in a Geneva session that Bangladesh is now embarking on a new journey. The independent fact-finding report by his office aims to support healing, reform, and accountability. Ensuring due process in criminal cases and investigating violence, including actions against minorities, remains crucial.

The UN report, covering a period from July 1 to August 15, estimates that 1,400 people were killed during the protests. It notes systematic human rights abuses by the former government and its affiliates, particularly targeting minorities. Türk also called attention to India's need to address internal violence, urging strengthened democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

