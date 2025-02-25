As Germany experiences a tilt to the right, migrants like Syrian barber Mohammad Azmouz feel uncertainty amidst a surge in anti-immigration sentiments. Despite casting his first vote at 57, he remains anxious about the future, especially with the rise of Alternative for Germany.

The Jenin refugee camp has witnessed large-scale demolitions by Israeli forces, echoing strategies from Gaza. These actions have driven tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee, adding to the distress in the occupied territories, even after a ceasefire was reached after prolonged conflict.

In the Americas, Venezuelans are attempting reverse migration, moving south after U.S. immigration hopes were dashed. Meanwhile, Russia exhibits openness to European participation in peace talks over Ukraine, showcasing a willingness for dialogue under President Putin.

