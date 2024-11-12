Kemi Badenoch: A Controversial Beacon in British Politics

For many Nigerians and their descendants who consider Britain their home, Kemi Badenoch's ascent as the first Black woman to lead a major UK political party signals hope and pride.

However, her leadership sparks debate. Born in London to Nigerian parents and spending her early years in Lagos, Badenoch, the 44-year-old right-wing opposition Conservative Party leader, raises concerns among those who fear she may stall racial equality progress. Elected on November 2, after her party lost power in July, Badenoch's views stir mixed reactions.

Badenoch, focusing less on race and more on meritocracy, resonates with some like Nigerian-born Abel Fayemi from Peckham, who sees her election as a significant milestone. Yet, her remarks, including labeling reparations for slavery a "scam" and criticizing critical race theory, alarm parts of the Black community and anti-racism activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)