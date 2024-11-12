Kagal Assembly Race Heats Up: Samarjeet Singh Ghatge Eyes Victory Amid Calls for Change

In the heated Kagal assembly constituency race, NCP-SCP candidate Samarjeet Singh Ghatge, a close ally of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed confidence in securing victory. Ghatge emphasized that voters are ready for change, promising to usher in developmental reforms if elected.

Ghatge criticized the lack of progress in Kagal, highlighting issues such as the absence of new schools, digital infrastructure, and specialized healthcare services. Committed to advancing education, healthcare, and employment, he vowed to focus on these areas over the next five years.

With a history of strong electoral performance, Ghatge, previously an independent candidate, is dismissive of shortcuts, emphasizing democratic methods. As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach on November 20, with results on November 23, the opposition MVA coalition aims to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, seeking change and innovation in Kagal and beyond.

