Kagal Assembly Race Heats Up: Samarjeet Singh Ghatge Eyes Victory Amid Calls for Change

NCP-SCP candidate Samarjeet Singh Ghatge is confident of winning the Kagal assembly seat, promising educational, healthcare, and employment reforms. As Maharashtra prepares for assembly elections, he champions democratic processes over royalty, challenging stagnant development and advocating for change in the constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:09 IST
NCP-SCP candidate Samarjeet Singh Ghatge. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the heated Kagal assembly constituency race, NCP-SCP candidate Samarjeet Singh Ghatge, a close ally of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressed confidence in securing victory. Ghatge emphasized that voters are ready for change, promising to usher in developmental reforms if elected.

Ghatge criticized the lack of progress in Kagal, highlighting issues such as the absence of new schools, digital infrastructure, and specialized healthcare services. Committed to advancing education, healthcare, and employment, he vowed to focus on these areas over the next five years.

With a history of strong electoral performance, Ghatge, previously an independent candidate, is dismissive of shortcuts, emphasizing democratic methods. As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach on November 20, with results on November 23, the opposition MVA coalition aims to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, seeking change and innovation in Kagal and beyond.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

