High-Stakes Battle Begins: Jharkhand Assembly Polls Underway

Voting has commenced for the first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections. Key political figures, including NDA's Saryu Rai, are optimistic about their chances. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's governor urged voters to participate actively. Security measures are in place as the state braces for a significant political shift.

Updated: 13-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:04 IST
  India

As Jharkhand's first phase of assembly elections kicks off, notable NDA candidate and JDU leader Saryu Rai voted early at the Jamshedpur West seat. Taking a swipe at his key competitor—Health Minister Banna Gupta—Rai remarked that Gupta poses no real challenge, adding that another Congress candidate might have been more formidable.

Rai expressed hope for a governmental shift, asserting confidence in the BJP-led coalition's win. He criticized Gupta's tenure, claiming that his leadership has left the state's health sector languishing. Rai notes that while Congress holds traditional votes, the competition could have been tougher with a different opponent. Having gauged local sentiment, he believes victory is within reach.

In parallel, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar exercised his democratic right, urging citizens to make informed decisions. Voting, which covers 43 seats across 15 districts, commenced at seven this morning, with outcomes for 683 candidates—including 73 women—hanging in the balance.

Simultaneously, by-elections also began across 31 assembly seats in 10 states. Notably, security has been intensified with over 200 companies deployed, ensuring peaceful polling, which culminates at 5 PM, except at particularly sensitive booths.

The BJP-led NDA's aim is to dismantle the current JMM-led government. Among the notable competitors are former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) and Ajoy Kumar (Congress). Chief political figures are vying for power, setting the stage for an intense electoral contest with results set to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

