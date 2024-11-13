Assembly Elections in India: Voters Urged to Shape the Future

Today marks a significant day in India's democratic calendar as voting kicks off for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections and by-elections across 31 seats in 10 states, including the notable Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, contesting from Wayanad, made a heartfelt appeal to voters to seize the moment and exercise their constitutional right.

In a social media post, Gandhi emphasized the power of voting, urging citizens, "Please vote today, it's your day... Let's build a better future together." Concurrently, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, encouraging voters to strengthen democracy and the Constitution with their participation, underlining the importance of social justice, inclusive development, and good governance.

As polls opened at 7:00 am, voters in 43 constituencies of Jharkhand and in scattered assemblies across India began casting their votes. Elaborate security measures have been implemented to ensure a smooth voting process, concluding at 5.00 pm, except at sensitive locations. Over 200 security companies are deployed to safeguard the electoral process, as the nation watches this civic exercise with hope and anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)