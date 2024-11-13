Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Polls in Karnataka: A Clash of Political Dynasties

The by-polls in Karnataka for Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna saw a voter turnout of 10.14% in the first two hours. A total of 45 candidates, including political descendants Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are competing in this high-profile political event, with major security measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:13 IST
An estimated 10.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the initial hours as by-polls commenced for three Assembly segments in Karnataka on Wednesday, according to election officials. The polling kicked off at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Over seven lakh voters are eligible to participate across approximately 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna. A total of 45 candidates are contesting these elections, which became necessary after the former representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

Channapatna is in the spotlight with a high-profile contest involving C P Yogeeshwara, a five-time MLA who recently joined Congress, and actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, BJP's Bharath Bommai faces Congress's Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in Shiggaon, while Sandur sees a contest between Congress's E Annapurna and BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

