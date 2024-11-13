High-Stakes By-Polls in Karnataka: A Clash of Political Dynasties
The by-polls in Karnataka for Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna saw a voter turnout of 10.14% in the first two hours. A total of 45 candidates, including political descendants Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are competing in this high-profile political event, with major security measures in place.
- Country:
- India
An estimated 10.14 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the initial hours as by-polls commenced for three Assembly segments in Karnataka on Wednesday, according to election officials. The polling kicked off at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
Over seven lakh voters are eligible to participate across approximately 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna. A total of 45 candidates are contesting these elections, which became necessary after the former representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha in May.
Channapatna is in the spotlight with a high-profile contest involving C P Yogeeshwara, a five-time MLA who recently joined Congress, and actor-turned-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, BJP's Bharath Bommai faces Congress's Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in Shiggaon, while Sandur sees a contest between Congress's E Annapurna and BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Rallies Against Alleged Congress Conspiracies in Channapatna Bypoll
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Focuses on Development Amid Political Jabs
Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Campaign Gains Momentum Amidst Political Attacks
NDA's Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confident as Youth Rally Behind Him in Channapatna By-polls