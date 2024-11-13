High-Stakes Face-Off in Jharkhand Elections: Voter Turnout Surges

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections reported a voter turnout of 46.25% by 1 PM, according to election officials. A total of 683 candidates, including high-profile figures like former Chief Minister Champai Soren, are contesting for 43 seats in this initial round of voting.

Polling commenced at 7 AM across 15 districts and will conclude at 5 PM. With 1.37 crore eligible voters, the election is a significant political battleground. The JMM-led coalition spotlights welfare initiatives, while the BJP emphasizes its Hindutva agenda. High-profile leaders are actively campaigning to sway voters.

Authorities have established 15,344 polling stations, including women-managed and specially-abled booths. The voter turnout varied; Gumla noted the highest at 52.11%, whereas Ranchi recorded the lowest at 40.98%. With stringent enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, illegal materials worth Rs 208.78 crore have been seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)