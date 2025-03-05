Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Stands Firm Against AAP Pressure on BJP Agenda
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta refutes AAP's pressure, reaffirming the BJP government's commitment to its promises. While AAP demands action on Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, Gupta stresses ongoing policy consultations and pledges support for women's needs in the upcoming Viksit Delhi budget.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has firmly rejected the Aam Aadmi Party's attempts to influence her administration's agenda, reaffirming the BJP's dedication to fulfilling election promises.
In response to the AAP's calls for expedited action on a proposed Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, Gupta highlighted active consultations with women's organizations, covering vital issues such as health, safety, and economic empowerment.
As AAP intensifies its campaign, staging protests and displaying countdown posters, Gupta pledges to incorporate women's expectations in the upcoming budget and personally engage with communities to address their concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
