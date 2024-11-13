India's Election Economics: The Battle for Women Voters

As India faces significant economic challenges, political parties are increasingly turning to female voters by offering fiscally burdensome cash handouts around election times, analysts report. Women, whose voter turnout has risen sharply over the last decade, have become crucial to the electoral strategies of both ruling and opposition parties.

This political tactic is evident in regions like Jharkhand, where election campaigns have prompted increased payouts to women, raising concerns about financial sustainability. With India's inflation rates peaking and unemployment high, both regional and national parties are leveraging cash incentives to attract almost a fifth of the country's 670 million female population.

The fiscal implications are notable, with government deficits rising due to these measures. However, while some experts caution about potential negative impacts on national budgets, others note the increased purchasing power among women that can stimulate economic sectors like food and healthcare. The political outcomes of such strategies will be tested in upcoming election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)