Election Tensions Flare in Deoli-Uniara: Candidate Allegedly Assaults Officer Amid Boycott

In a dramatic turn of events during the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, Independent candidate Naresh Meena allegedly assaulted a government official. The incident reportedly took place when tensions flared after villagers from Samravta announced a boycott of the elections, demanding administrative changes.

The altercation involved Naresh Meena, a Congress dissenter now contesting independently, who allegedly caught Malpura Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Chaudhary by the collar before slapping him. The confrontation highlights the growing tension and dissatisfaction among local residents, fueled by their demands to reassign Samravta from Nagar Fort Tehsil to the nearer Uniara Tehsil.

District election officer and Tonk Collector Saumya Jha confirmed the incident, emphasizing that authorities assured villagers their concerns would be addressed post-election. Meanwhile, with about 25 percent voter turnout by 11 am, officials are grappling with challenges of maintaining peace and order ahead of the vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)