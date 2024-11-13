BJP Slams Congress Over Manifesto Release Amidst Poll Silence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Congress for releasing its election manifesto during the 48-hour 'silence period' ahead of voting in Jharkhand. The BJP accused the Congress of violating the poll code, purportedly to win over minority community members.

The BJP's Jharkhand unit has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against both the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), alleging that the manifestos were released unlawfully. The Congress manifesto promises free electricity, a caste-based census, and a new policy for minority development.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized the Congress's actions as unconstitutional, claiming the manifesto release was an attempt to appease minorities. The BJP asserted it was not the first instance of such actions by the Congress, drawing parallels with land allocation controversies in Karnataka.

