Left Menu

Political Betrayal: The Pawar-Patil Rift Unveiled

Sharad Pawar accuses his former colleague Dilip Walse Patil of betrayal before the Maharashtra polls. Speaking at a rally, Pawar urges voters to support NCP (SP) candidate Devdutt Nikam in Ambegaon. Walse Patil's shift to the Ajit Pawar faction and his new ministerial role have strained relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:59 IST
Political Betrayal: The Pawar-Patil Rift Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech ahead of the Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar accused his former ally Dilip Walse Patil of betrayal after Patil joined the rival faction spearheaded by Ajit Pawar.

The accusation unfolded at a rally supporting NCP (SP) candidate Devdutt Nikam in Ambegaon, where Pawar urged voters to ensure a decisive victory for Nikam over Walse Patil, a sitting seven-term MLA.

Once a close associate, Walse Patil's defection to the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and subsequent cabinet position have left Sharad Pawar disappointed, questioning the erstwhile bond between them and appealing to the public to sanction this political shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024