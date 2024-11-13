Political Betrayal: The Pawar-Patil Rift Unveiled
Sharad Pawar accuses his former colleague Dilip Walse Patil of betrayal before the Maharashtra polls. Speaking at a rally, Pawar urges voters to support NCP (SP) candidate Devdutt Nikam in Ambegaon. Walse Patil's shift to the Ajit Pawar faction and his new ministerial role have strained relationships.
In a fiery speech ahead of the Maharashtra polls, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar accused his former ally Dilip Walse Patil of betrayal after Patil joined the rival faction spearheaded by Ajit Pawar.
The accusation unfolded at a rally supporting NCP (SP) candidate Devdutt Nikam in Ambegaon, where Pawar urged voters to ensure a decisive victory for Nikam over Walse Patil, a sitting seven-term MLA.
Once a close associate, Walse Patil's defection to the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance and subsequent cabinet position have left Sharad Pawar disappointed, questioning the erstwhile bond between them and appealing to the public to sanction this political shift.
(With inputs from agencies.)
