Political Turmoil Ignites Over Land Clash in Telangana

A public hearing on land acquisition in Telangana's Vikarabad district has taken a political turn following an attack on district authorities. The incident, which saw a clash between opposing political factions, ended with the arrest of several individuals, including former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

In the wake of the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka accused the BRS party of orchestrating the violence, alleging a conspiracy against the government. He emphasized that the government's Rehabilitation and Resettlement packages are beneficial and accused the BRS of using disgruntled elements to disturb law and order.

As tensions rise, BRS working president K T Rama Rao accused the government of seizing land from farmers. Amid the escalating situation, the authorities have made multiple arrests and suspended internet services to maintain control.

(With inputs from agencies.)