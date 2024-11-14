The Filibuster: Congress's Legislative Stumbling Block
The filibuster, a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, often hinders presidential agendas. Despite creative strategies to amend the rule, it's increasingly used, with a record 336 cloture motions filed in 2021-2022. Known for extended speeches, its current application usually involves strategic delays.
- Country:
- United States
The filibuster is a potent tool within the U.S. Senate, requiring a supermajority of 60 votes for most legislative actions. Its power to block presidential agendas is notable, exemplified during Donald Trump's tenure, where efforts to amend immigration laws were stymied by this rule.
Despite its absence in the U.S. Constitution, the filibuster dates back to the 1800s and evolved into requiring a three-fifths majority by 1975. Today, it's common for the Senate to face filibuster actions, with a record 336 cloture motions filed recently, highlighting its increasing use as a legislative tactic.
Democrats and Republicans have debated changing the filibuster. While some Democrats propose reinstating the 'talking filibuster,' others suggest bypassing it for critical issues, such as voting rights. Meanwhile, Republicans have been more conservative about alteration, defending its current use to preserve minority opinions.
