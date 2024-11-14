The Filibuster: Congress's Legislative Stumbling Block

The filibuster is a potent tool within the U.S. Senate, requiring a supermajority of 60 votes for most legislative actions. Its power to block presidential agendas is notable, exemplified during Donald Trump's tenure, where efforts to amend immigration laws were stymied by this rule.

Despite its absence in the U.S. Constitution, the filibuster dates back to the 1800s and evolved into requiring a three-fifths majority by 1975. Today, it's common for the Senate to face filibuster actions, with a record 336 cloture motions filed recently, highlighting its increasing use as a legislative tactic.

Democrats and Republicans have debated changing the filibuster. While some Democrats propose reinstating the 'talking filibuster,' others suggest bypassing it for critical issues, such as voting rights. Meanwhile, Republicans have been more conservative about alteration, defending its current use to preserve minority opinions.

