Tulsi Gabbard: The Outsider Turned Intelligence Leader

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, favoring allies over seasoned professionals. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate, aligns with Trump's approach. Despite her limited intelligence experience, she is a popular surrogate and a National Guard veteran, promising a fresh perspective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:03 IST
President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate, as director of national intelligence. This continues his trend of selecting loyalists over seasoned experts for key positions in his Cabinet.

In a statement, Trump highlighted Gabbard's bipartisan appeal and her recent shift to the Republican Party, expressing confidence in her ability to uphold constitutional values and promote peace through strength. Gabbard's military background includes over two decades in the Army National Guard, with deployments to Iraq and Kuwait, positioning her as an unconventional choice for this role.

Despite not having direct intelligence community experience, Gabbard has served on relevant House committees, including the Homeland Security Committee. Her enthusiastic support for Trump during the campaign made her a popular surrogate, often energizing crowds with her speeches.

