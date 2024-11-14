Trump Taps Matt Gaetz for Controversial Attorney General Nomination
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Gaetz, a Trump ally, has faced Justice Department scrutiny and will need Senate confirmation. His nomination raises concerns about potential politicization of the Justice Department and skeptical reactions from Senate Republicans.
President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general, selecting a controversial ally. Gaetz, who has never worked in the Justice Department, will require Senate confirmation, a process already met with skepticism from some Senate Republicans.
The 42-year-old congressman has previously been scrutinized by the Justice Department and remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct and obstruction attempts. These factors make his nomination contentious as the Senate Republicans hold the power to approve or deny his appointment.
Former Justice Department officials express concerns that Gaetz's appointment could lead to increased politicization of the agency, undermining its independence and the rule of law. As Trump aims to radically reshape the Justice Department, questions remain about Gaetz's ability to pass security processes given his controversial past.
