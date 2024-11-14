Left Menu

Trump Taps Matt Gaetz for Controversial Attorney General Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Gaetz, a Trump ally, has faced Justice Department scrutiny and will need Senate confirmation. His nomination raises concerns about potential politicization of the Justice Department and skeptical reactions from Senate Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:56 IST
Trump Taps Matt Gaetz for Controversial Attorney General Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general, selecting a controversial ally. Gaetz, who has never worked in the Justice Department, will require Senate confirmation, a process already met with skepticism from some Senate Republicans.

The 42-year-old congressman has previously been scrutinized by the Justice Department and remains under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for alleged sexual misconduct and obstruction attempts. These factors make his nomination contentious as the Senate Republicans hold the power to approve or deny his appointment.

Former Justice Department officials express concerns that Gaetz's appointment could lead to increased politicization of the agency, undermining its independence and the rule of law. As Trump aims to radically reshape the Justice Department, questions remain about Gaetz's ability to pass security processes given his controversial past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024