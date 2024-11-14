Trump and Biden's Speech Proves Power Able to Transcend Politics

The political landscape in Washington showcased a rare moment of civility as President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden at the White House. The duo, known for their longstanding political rivalry, discussed critical issues like Ukraine and the Middle East. The meeting, lasting around two hours, was portrayed as 'very cordial' and aimed at ensuring a seamless transfer of power.

Despite the goodwill on display, the transition process faces hurdles. Trump's transition team has yet to finalize necessary agreements for the handover, which would enable access to government infrastructure and officials. The Presidential Transition Act demands such steps to ensure smooth administrative responsibilities transfer.

While Biden emphasized support for Ukraine as crucial for U.S. national security, Trump has suggested a swift end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict without providing details. The transition process's looming uncertainty illustrates the complex dynamics between the current and incoming administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)