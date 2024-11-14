Left Menu

Battle for Treasury: Lutnick vs. Bessent

Howard Lutnick and Scott Bessent are leading contenders for the Treasury Secretary position in Trump's new administration. Lutnick, a longtime Trump ally, and Bessent, an economic advisor and fundraiser for Trump, are being considered amid speculation on more potential candidates for this key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST
Battle for Treasury: Lutnick vs. Bessent

Billionaire banker Howard Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent have emerged as front-runners for the pivotal Treasury Secretary role in the upcoming Trump administration, insiders reveal. Both contenders are tightly linked to former President Trump – Lutnick as a friend and transition team co-chair, while Bessent has been an active economic adviser and fundraiser.

Reports suggest that other influential figures, such as John Paulson and Larry Kudlow, have been considered for the position; however, Paulson recently withdrew due to financial commitments. Bessent maintains strong ties with the Trump family and advocates for key economic reforms like tax adjustments and deregulation. Meanwhile, Lutnick leverages years of Wall Street expertise and post-9/11 business rebuilding efforts.

The decision remains with Trump, who has favored loyalists for key roles. As investors and Wall Street closely monitor the situation, betting platforms hint at Bessent potentially taking the lead for the sought-after post. Official announcements will follow once Trump solidifies his cabinet picks, as per spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024