Philippine Drama: ICC Leaves Duterte Decision in His Hands

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced that his government will not obstruct the International Criminal Court should former President Rodrigo Duterte wish to be investigated for alleged crimes against humanity. However, the Philippines will not actively cooperate with the ICC but remains obligated to Interpol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:11 IST
In a significant political development, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated that his administration would not hinder the International Criminal Court (ICC) if former President Rodrigo Duterte opts to have his actions scrutinized under allegations of crimes against humanity related to his anti-drug campaign.

While reiterating the government's non-cooperation stance with the ICC, Marcos emphasized the Philippines' existing obligations with Interpol. He told reporters, "If that's the wish of Duterte, we will not block ICC. We will not just cooperate. But if he agrees to be investigated, it is up to him."

This statement comes in the aftermath of an extensive congressional hearing during which Duterte refused to apologize for the bloody campaign conducted during his presidency from 2016-2022. Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2019, disputing its authority to probe the operations that, according to police, led to 6,200 deaths but human rights groups suggest caused many more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

