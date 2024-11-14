Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Savors Sugarcane Juice Amidst Campaigning in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enjoyed a local experience by having sugarcane juice at a street-side outlet in Maharashtra. He interacted with local women about welfare schemes post-campaign rally, highlighting his connection with the public. His visit included informal talks on future promises by his alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, made a stop at a street-side stall for a glass of sugarcane juice, engaging with local women after addressing a campaign rally. This was part of his efforts to connect with voters ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Gandhi's convoy, en route to the airport, took a detour to the Central Bus Stand where he conversed with women about the current welfare schemes by the Mahayuti government, and pledged what the Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance aims to achieve if they come to power.

In an endearing moment, Gandhi treated himself and his security team to fresh sugarcane juice, reportedly paying Rs 200 for ten glasses, a small gesture that resonated with onlookers at the bus stand, where such stalls are a common sight across the state.

