Turbulent Times: Maharashtra's Unpredictable Assembly Elections

The Maharashtra assembly elections, set for November 20, have been described as 'ajab' or strange by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reflecting the complex alliance dynamics at play. The results, due on November 23, are expected to illuminate the support structures within various political factions.

Fadnavis claimed that the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, holds a potential advantage over the opposing Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). However, internal contradictions exist within both alliances, leading to an unpredictable electoral outcome.

Emphasizing unity within the Mahayuti, Fadnavis addressed the contentious slogan 'batenge toh katenge,' interpreting it as a call for togetherness, countering claims of its divisive intent. He criticized the opposition's strategy and Rahul Gandhi's campaign tactics, asserting a lack of respect for the Constitution. Meanwhile, he assured that decisions, such as choosing the next chief minister, would be made post-results.

