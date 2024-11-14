Political Drama: Naresh Meena's Electoral Battle in Rajasthan
Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara bypoll, made headlines after a public altercation with a government official. With a strong political family background, Meena had previously been associated with Congress but broke ties over ticket disputes, leading to a series of dramatic electoral moves.
- Country:
- India
Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, was arrested after a clash involving a government official. The incident marked a peak in a political saga, showcasing Meena's tumultuous relationship with the Congress party.
Coming from a family entrenched in politics, Meena's father and other relatives hold significant local positions. Despite this, Meena's political journey has been marked by disputes with Congress, particularly over candidate nominations.
His recent altercation with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary on polling day further intensified media attention. The scuffle highlights Meena's ongoing struggle for political recognition and the challenges in his pursuit of a legislative seat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil: Former Congress Leader Ravi Raja Joins BJP Amidst Assembly Elections
Nawab Malik Faces Intense Political Battle in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Mahayuti in Full Swing: BJP Gears for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
Maharashtra Gears Up for Assembly Elections Amidst Bhai Dooj Celebrations