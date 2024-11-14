Left Menu

Political Drama: Naresh Meena's Electoral Battle in Rajasthan

Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in Rajasthan's Deoli-Uniara bypoll, made headlines after a public altercation with a government official. With a strong political family background, Meena had previously been associated with Congress but broke ties over ticket disputes, leading to a series of dramatic electoral moves.

Naresh Meena, an independent candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, was arrested after a clash involving a government official. The incident marked a peak in a political saga, showcasing Meena's tumultuous relationship with the Congress party.

Coming from a family entrenched in politics, Meena's father and other relatives hold significant local positions. Despite this, Meena's political journey has been marked by disputes with Congress, particularly over candidate nominations.

His recent altercation with Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary on polling day further intensified media attention. The scuffle highlights Meena's ongoing struggle for political recognition and the challenges in his pursuit of a legislative seat.

