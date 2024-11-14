Left Menu

Soybean Procurement Boost: Chouhan Promises Farmers Relief Amid Political Jabs

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced soybean will be purchased even if moisture content is 15%. While campaigning in Nagpur, Chouhan criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi, praised PM Modi's global respect, and highlighted BJP's prospects in Jharkhand elections.

Updated: 14-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:38 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured soybean farmers of relief by confirming that the grain will be purchased even with a moisture content of 15%, a significant rise from the previous 12% limit. This announcement came during a political campaign in Nagpur South West seat for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chouhan took the opportunity to criticize the Maha Vikas Aghadi, labeling it a 'thugbandhan' and urging locals not to let them govern. He praised Prime Minister Modi's international reputation, contrasting it with the previous tenure of Manmohan Singh.

Additionally, he touted the BJP's success with initiatives like the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra and Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan expressed optimism about the BJP's performance in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

