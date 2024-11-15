Nicaragua Expels Bishop Amid Church Crackdown

Nicaragua's government has expelled Bishop Carlos Herrera, head of the country's episcopal conference, amid an intensified crackdown on the Catholic Church. Local sources confirmed that Herrera, 75, was sent to Guatemala, where his Franciscan order received him.

Martha Molina, a lawyer linked to Nicaragua's Catholic leadership, expressed shock at the expulsion, labeling it as persecution by the current administration. She revealed that Herrera faced disruptions during his masses in Jinotega, attributed to individuals connected to local officials.

This expulsion is part of a broader government action against the Church, which intensified following 2018 anti-government protests. During those protests, many bishops, including Herrera, mediated between the government and demonstrators, leading to further targeting by the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)