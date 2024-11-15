Telangana Pushes for Caste Count in National Census

In a move to reshape reservation policies, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Congress party intends to push for a caste count in next year's national census. The aim is to extend political, educational, and employment reservations by surpassing the existing 50% quota limit.

During a Children's Day event, Reddy emphasized the importance of a successful state caste survey, aligning it with the allocation of resources based on actual population distribution. He reassured citizens that participation in the survey would enhance, rather than diminish, governmental benefits.

Labeling the survey a 'mega health check-up for society,' Reddy highlighted the state's commitment to welfare schemes for all. He further warned against the supply of subpar materials to government schools, affirming increased funding for students' basic needs, a key promise initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)