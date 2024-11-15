Left Menu

Telangana Pushes for Caste Count in National Census

Telangana's CM A Revanth Reddy is advocating for a national census caste count to increase reservations beyond the current 50% limit. This initiative aims to improve political, educational, and employment opportunities. He dispelled rumors that the survey would cut benefits, instead planning to increase them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 08:42 IST
Telangana Pushes for Caste Count in National Census
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to reshape reservation policies, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Congress party intends to push for a caste count in next year's national census. The aim is to extend political, educational, and employment reservations by surpassing the existing 50% quota limit.

During a Children's Day event, Reddy emphasized the importance of a successful state caste survey, aligning it with the allocation of resources based on actual population distribution. He reassured citizens that participation in the survey would enhance, rather than diminish, governmental benefits.

Labeling the survey a 'mega health check-up for society,' Reddy highlighted the state's commitment to welfare schemes for all. He further warned against the supply of subpar materials to government schools, affirming increased funding for students' basic needs, a key promise initiated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024