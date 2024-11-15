Left Menu

Germany's Political Turmoil: A New Leadership on the Horizon?

Friedrich Merz, Germany's conservative opposition leader, urges waiting on policy discussions until after a confidence vote on Dec. 16. This follows the collapse of Olaf Scholz's coalition, causing the 2025 budget delay and setting up snap elections for Feb. 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:44 IST
Friedrich Merz Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's political landscape faces uncertainty as conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz demands a pause on policy talks until after a decisive confidence vote scheduled for December 16. The call for patience comes in the wake of Olaf Scholz's coalition breakdown.

Merz, who is from the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), declared on Friday that trust in the current coalition government has diminished significantly. "We have no confidence in this coalition or what is left of it," he said, highlighting the need to resolve this critical question before any joint decisions are made.

The political upheaval has already delayed the 2025 budget, following Scholz's recent dismissal of his finance minister. This turn of events has led to the announcement of snap elections slated for February 23, further deepening the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

