Germany's Political Turmoil: A New Leadership on the Horizon?

Germany's political landscape faces uncertainty as conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz demands a pause on policy talks until after a decisive confidence vote scheduled for December 16. The call for patience comes in the wake of Olaf Scholz's coalition breakdown.

Merz, who is from the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), declared on Friday that trust in the current coalition government has diminished significantly. "We have no confidence in this coalition or what is left of it," he said, highlighting the need to resolve this critical question before any joint decisions are made.

The political upheaval has already delayed the 2025 budget, following Scholz's recent dismissal of his finance minister. This turn of events has led to the announcement of snap elections slated for February 23, further deepening the crisis.

