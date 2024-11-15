Germany's Debt Brake Reform: A Political Opening

Germany's Social Democratic Party leader, Lars Klingbeil, has identified a promising opportunity to reform the nation's debt brake, a fiscal policy that caps the public deficit. This opportunity arises despite not waiting for a newly formed government.

In a discussion with the Handelsblatt newspaper, Klingbeil noted the willingness for reforms from the centre-right opposition, specifically pointing to Friedrich Merz of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU). Merz expressed potential openness to modifying the law under certain conditions, despite its constitutional status.

With Germany's snap elections approaching on February 23, and the CDU leading in polls, there is speculation regarding Merz succeeding Olaf Scholz as chancellor. Klingbeil emphasized the urgency of reform before a new government's formation, acknowledging the challenge of securing a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag.

