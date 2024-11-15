Left Menu

French Judicial Inquiry: Ghosn and Dati's Corruption Trial Request

The French financial crimes prosecutor has requested a trial for ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati over alleged corruption. This follows an investigation, and now a judge must decide whether to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French financial crimes prosecutor's office has requested a trial for former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn and French culture minister Rachida Dati amid allegations of corruption, according to a judicial source on Friday.

The request follows a detailed investigation into the activities of both high-profile individuals. The outcome now depends on a judge's decision on whether to proceed with the trial.

This development highlights ongoing scrutiny of influential figures in both the corporate and governmental sectors, underscoring the legal and ethical challenges they face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

