Royal Battle: Prince Harry Pursues Legal Action Against News Group Newspapers
Prince Harry continues his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, unlike others who have settled. The case dates back to activities from 1996 to 2011. A trial is set for January, despite NGN not facing previous trial for similar issues.
Prince Harry is steadfast in his legal battle against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers, accusing them of unlawfully acquiring personal data from 1996 to 2011. Unlike many others, including public figures, Harry remains resolute in pursuing justice.
The lawsuit stands as one of the rare few proceeding to court, with Harry pushing for disclosure of emails between NGN executives and royal staff. This marks a notable divergence from other actors like Hugh Grant, who settled due to potential legal costs.
The trial is scheduled for January. This case could bring further scrutiny to NGN, who have so far avoided a trial over allegations of phone-hacking, despite paying substantial settlements in related scandals.
