BJP-Congress Clash Over Food Price Inflation: 'Crocodile Tears' Accusation

In a sharp retort, Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar accused Congress's Jairam Ramesh of shedding 'crocodile tears' over food price inflation, asserting that inflation was notably higher during Congress's time in power.

Dinakar responded to Ramesh's claims that the BJP's policies had caused essential food items like tomatoes, onions, and potatoes to vanish from people's plates. He pointed to global disruptions, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as factors affecting the supply chain worldwide.

Defending the Modi administration, Dinakar highlighted that food price inflation peaked at 14.72% during the Congress-led UPA regime in 2013, while inflation under Modi's leadership was significantly lower, reaching 7.7% in his current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)