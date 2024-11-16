Left Menu

Karoline Leavitt to Lead Trump's White House Communications

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Karoline Leavitt as the new White House Press Secretary, starting January 20, 2025. Leavitt brings experience as the Trump Campaign's National Press Secretary. In addition, Trump announced Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor for key communications and personnel roles, respectively.

  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Karoline Leavitt as his choice for White House Press Secretary. Leavitt, who previously served as National Press Secretary during Trump's campaign, will take the role on January 20, 2025, following Trump's inauguration as the 47th president.

Trump praised Leavitt, describing her as a "smart" and "effective communicator" who excelled in her previous role. He expressed full confidence in her abilities to convey the administration's message and aid in the 'Make America Great Again' mission.

Additionally, Trump revealed that Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor will hold influential positions. Cheung, consistent with America's First principles, returns as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, while Gor takes on the role of Director of the Presidential Personnel Office.

