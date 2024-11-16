Left Menu

Diplomatic Shifts: Xi and Ishiba Discuss Japan-China Tensions

In their first meeting, China's President Xi Jinping and Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed key bilateral issues, including historical disputes and the ongoing Taiwan situation. Both leaders emphasized the need to safeguard the global free trade system while Ishiba raised concerns about Chinese maritime activities and called for the release of detained Japanese nationals.

16-11-2024
In a significant diplomatic encounter, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held their first meeting to address the fraught relations between their countries, particularly focusing on historical tensions and Taiwan.

The discussions, which took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in Lima, revealed a mutual desire to protect the global free trade system and ensure stable supply chains. However, Prime Minister Ishiba raised the urgency to reverse China's ban on Japanese seafood and strengthen safety measures amid recent violent incidents.

While relations have been strained by issues such as territorial disputes and trade disagreements, recent dialogues signal potential for improved ties. The meeting also highlighted concerns over anti-Japan sentiments in China, exacerbated by recent attacks on Japanese nationals.

