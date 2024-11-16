Turmoil in Abkhazia: Political Shifts Amid Protests
Abkhazia's president, Aslan Bzhania, has announced his intention to resign, following protests over an investment deal with Moscow. Demonstrators stormed the parliament in Sukhumi, demanding changes. Bzhania plans to stand for a new election, according to the Russian news agency RIA.
Tensions escalated in Abkhazia as President Aslan Bzhania announced he would step down, conditional upon the withdrawal of protesters from the parliament in Sukhumi.
The unrest erupted following a controversial investment agreement with Moscow, prompting demonstrators to storm the legislative building.
According to RIA, Bzhania intends to contest in a subsequent election, highlighting significant political shifts within the breakaway region.
