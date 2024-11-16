Left Menu

Turmoil in Abkhazia: Political Shifts Amid Protests

Abkhazia's president, Aslan Bzhania, has announced his intention to resign, following protests over an investment deal with Moscow. Demonstrators stormed the parliament in Sukhumi, demanding changes. Bzhania plans to stand for a new election, according to the Russian news agency RIA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:09 IST
Turmoil in Abkhazia: Political Shifts Amid Protests
Protesters
  • Country:
  • Russia

Tensions escalated in Abkhazia as President Aslan Bzhania announced he would step down, conditional upon the withdrawal of protesters from the parliament in Sukhumi.

The unrest erupted following a controversial investment agreement with Moscow, prompting demonstrators to storm the legislative building.

According to RIA, Bzhania intends to contest in a subsequent election, highlighting significant political shifts within the breakaway region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024