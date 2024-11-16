Left Menu

India-China Relations: The Path to De-escalation After Disengagement

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discusses the completion of troop disengagement along the LAC with China, urging focus on de-escalation to improve relations. He stresses the complexity of Indo-China ties and refutes a reset of relations despite recent agreements and patrolling resumptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:13 IST
India-China Relations: The Path to De-escalation After Disengagement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the conclusion of troop disengagement with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, suggesting that de-escalation should now be the primary focus to ease tensions.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Jaishankar considered the completion of disengagement as merely resolving a part of the ongoing issue. He added that it is premature to declare a complete reset in Sino-Indian relations despite the recent progress.

While discussing the divergent views within the Indian government on engaging economically with China, Jaishankar reiterated that the overall policy is comprehensive and considers multiple perspectives while maintaining a balanced approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024