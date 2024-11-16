India-China Relations: The Path to De-escalation After Disengagement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the conclusion of troop disengagement with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, suggesting that de-escalation should now be the primary focus to ease tensions.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, Jaishankar considered the completion of disengagement as merely resolving a part of the ongoing issue. He added that it is premature to declare a complete reset in Sino-Indian relations despite the recent progress.

While discussing the divergent views within the Indian government on engaging economically with China, Jaishankar reiterated that the overall policy is comprehensive and considers multiple perspectives while maintaining a balanced approach.

