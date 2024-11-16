Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Reservation Policies Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a rally on Saturday, leveled accusations against the Congress and its allies within the INDIA bloc. He claimed they are conspiring to dilute the reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in favor of extending these benefits to the Muslim community.

Amid the heated political climate surrounding the Jharkhand assembly elections, Shah underscored the crucial nature of the vote for the future of the state's women, youth, and backward castes. He questioned the Congress's plan to adjust existing reservation limits, suggesting that any allotment for Muslims would necessitate cuts to quotas slated for SCs, STs, or OBCs. Shah assured supporters that the BJP remains steadfast against such shifts in reservation allocations.

Highlighting the financial disparities between BJP and Congress-led governments, Shah underscored the BJP's contribution of Rs 3,90,000 crore over a decade, compared to Rs 84,000 crore from the Congress-JMM coalition. He alleged that funds provided by the central government were misappropriated by the Jharkhand government under Congress's rule. The forthcoming election, Shah concluded, is paramount for shaping Jharkhand's developmental trajectory, rather than merely a contest to unseat Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)