BJP Criticizes Congress Over Proposed Muslim Reservation in Karnataka

The BJP has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka plans to introduce a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts, sparking accusations of minority appeasement. BJP leaders argue that such policies are unconstitutional, urging a focus on empowering backward communities instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress in Karnataka of planning to implement a four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, a move they claim could undermine societal unity.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the proposal as development projects across the state are allegedly stalling. "Should minority mean only Muslims and not anyone else?" Vijayendra questioned, arguing that these policies serve minority appeasement and could lead to social discord.

BJP leaders, including Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, denounced the initiative as unconstitutional, citing figures like B R Ambedkar, who opposed the concept of a minority welfare department. The BJP plans to contest the proposal in the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress government has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

