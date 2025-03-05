BJP Criticizes Congress Over Proposed Muslim Reservation in Karnataka

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress in Karnataka of planning to implement a four per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, a move they claim could undermine societal unity.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the proposal as development projects across the state are allegedly stalling. "Should minority mean only Muslims and not anyone else?" Vijayendra questioned, arguing that these policies serve minority appeasement and could lead to social discord.

BJP leaders, including Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, denounced the initiative as unconstitutional, citing figures like B R Ambedkar, who opposed the concept of a minority welfare department. The BJP plans to contest the proposal in the Karnataka Assembly. The Congress government has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)