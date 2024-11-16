Left Menu

Venezuela's Election Turmoil: Unlawful Detentions and Prisoner Releases

At least 10 individuals held during Venezuela's post-election turmoil have been released, with reports of further expected releases from Yare III and Las Crisalidas prisons. The July election, which retained President Nicolas Maduro's leadership, sparked widespread protests and arrests, prompting scrutiny from rights groups and the attorney general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 19:40 IST
Reports surfaced on Saturday of the release of at least 10 detainees from prisons following Venezuela's contentious July presidential election, according to Foro Penal.

The group's director, Alfredo Romero, shared on X that political prisoners were freed early in the morning from Yare III, with expectations of more releases from Las Crisalidas women's prison.

The election, marked by unrest and accusations of a crackdown on dissent, saw over 1,800 arrests. President Nicolas Maduro's re-election was disputed by opposition and rights groups, leading to deadly protests and calls for legal reviews of the detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

