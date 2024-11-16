Venezuela's Election Turmoil: Unlawful Detentions and Prisoner Releases

Reports surfaced on Saturday of the release of at least 10 detainees from prisons following Venezuela's contentious July presidential election, according to Foro Penal.

The group's director, Alfredo Romero, shared on X that political prisoners were freed early in the morning from Yare III, with expectations of more releases from Las Crisalidas women's prison.

The election, marked by unrest and accusations of a crackdown on dissent, saw over 1,800 arrests. President Nicolas Maduro's re-election was disputed by opposition and rights groups, leading to deadly protests and calls for legal reviews of the detentions.

