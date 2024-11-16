Starmer Stands Firm Amid Farmers' Fury Over Tax Changes
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to defend his Labour government's fiscal decisions despite growing protests from farmers regarding changes to inheritance tax. Farmers fear the policy will threaten their livelihood. The budget measures have also sparked concerns among UK businesses about potential economic consequences.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated his commitment to defending the fiscal measures outlined in his government's first budget, amidst mounting criticism from farmers protesting the recent changes to inheritance tax.
Speaking at the Welsh Labour Conference, Starmer expressed unwavering support for his finance minister, Rachel Reeves, stating, "I will defend our decisions in the budget all day long." Farmers argue that the new tax policy could jeopardize the future of agriculture, make land sales inevitable, and pose a risk to food security.
Meanwhile, UK businesses expressed concern that increased employment taxes and a higher minimum wage, components of the current budget, might contribute to inflation and deter investment. Farmers plan a major protest in London on November 19 to voice their discontent further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
