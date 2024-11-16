BJP's Momentum in Maharashtra: A Campaign of Confidence
Union Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Congress's current condition, predicting defeat for the party and its allies in Maharashtra elections. He emphasized BJP's performance under Prime Minister Modi's leadership and predicted success for BJP-Mahayuti coalition, citing previous electoral successes and government's welfare initiatives.
At a campaign rally, Union Minister Rajnath Singh voiced strong criticism of the Congress Party, describing their current state as a sinking ship, predicting a similar fate for allies in Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Singh, campaigning for BJP's Shivajinagar candidate, anticipated victory for the BJP-Mahayuti coalition, drawing parallels with BJP's past electoral successes in Haryana.
Lauding PM Modi's leadership, Singh highlighted India's elevated global standing and welfare achievements, while accusing Congress of neglecting Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy.
