BJP's Momentum in Maharashtra: A Campaign of Confidence

At a campaign rally, Union Minister Rajnath Singh voiced strong criticism of the Congress Party, describing their current state as a sinking ship, predicting a similar fate for allies in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Singh, campaigning for BJP's Shivajinagar candidate, anticipated victory for the BJP-Mahayuti coalition, drawing parallels with BJP's past electoral successes in Haryana.

Lauding PM Modi's leadership, Singh highlighted India's elevated global standing and welfare achievements, while accusing Congress of neglecting Dr. B R Ambedkar's legacy.

