Elon Musk Weighs in on Treasury Secretary Contenders
Elon Musk, billionaire and adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, expressed his opinion on potential U.S. Treasury secretary nominees. He believes Howard Lutnick would bring change, while Scott Bessent represents the status quo. Musk encouraged public feedback for a more informed decision.
Billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk voiced support for Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick as a candidate for U.S. Treasury secretary. He argued that Lutnick could 'actually enact change,' contrasting him with fellow contender Scott Bessent, whom Musk described as a 'business-as-usual choice.'
Musk's remarks suggest he believes the current trajectory is leading America toward financial woes, necessitating fresh approaches in leadership. His comments were made on X, a social media platform, where he urged others to provide feedback for President-elect Trump to consider.
The Treasury secretary position is pivotal in shaping U.S. economic policy, and Musk's intervention hints at the high stakes and diverse opinions surrounding this appointment.
